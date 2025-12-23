D. Boral Capital Maintains Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (RVPH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NasdaqCM:RVPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,701.29% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings is $5.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 1,701.29% from its latest reported closing price of $0.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVPH is 0.01%, an increase of 66.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.55% to 9,557K shares. The put/call ratio of RVPH is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Diadema Partners holds 2,507K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,735K shares , representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 25.59% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,711K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,488K shares , representing an increase of 13.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 1.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,218K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Persistent Asset Partners holds 594K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares , representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 19.63% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 573K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

