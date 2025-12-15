D. Boral Capital Maintains Quince Therapeutics (QNCX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Quince Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:QNCX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.28% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Quince Therapeutics is $7.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 81.28% from its latest reported closing price of $4.22 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quince Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QNCX is 0.01%, an increase of 42.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 56.40% to 12,153K shares. The put/call ratio of QNCX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,074K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,528K shares , representing an increase of 17.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNCX by 6.44% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,387K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing an increase of 92.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNCX by 993.97% over the last quarter.

Ieq Capital holds 981K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares , representing an increase of 55.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNCX by 32.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 861K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 775K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares , representing an increase of 81.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNCX by 227.99% over the last quarter.

