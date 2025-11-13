D. Boral Capital Maintains Quince Therapeutics (QNCX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Quince Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:QNCX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 347.37% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Quince Therapeutics is $7.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 347.37% from its latest reported closing price of $1.71 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quince Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 8.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QNCX is 0.01%, an increase of 32.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.84% to 8,281K shares. The put/call ratio of QNCX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,528K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 861K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 552K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares , representing an increase of 24.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNCX by 47.06% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 469K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing an increase of 18.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNCX by 20.95% over the last quarter.

Ieq Capital holds 439K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares , representing a decrease of 83.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNCX by 61.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.