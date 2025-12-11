D. Boral Capital Maintains Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Plus Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:PSTV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 999.14% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Plus Therapeutics is $7.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 999.14% from its latest reported closing price of $0.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Plus Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 96.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTV is 0.00%, an increase of 373.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,133.98% to 5,263K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altium Capital Management holds 919K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 813K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing an increase of 93.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTV by 2,743.24% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 624K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing an increase of 85.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTV by 1,166.09% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 265K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

Scientech Research holds 147K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

