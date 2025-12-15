D. Boral Capital Maintains OS Therapies (OSTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of OS Therapies (NYSEAM:OSTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 618.51% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for OS Therapies is $13.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 618.51% from its latest reported closing price of $1.81 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in OS Therapies. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 63.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSTX is 0.03%, an increase of 35.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 145.60% to 1,619K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CM Management holds 400K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares , representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSTX by 0.27% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 199K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 188K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 94K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Two Sigma Investments holds 86K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

