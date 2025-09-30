D. Boral Capital Maintains OS Therapies (OSTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of OS Therapies (NYSEAM:OSTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 587.05% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for OS Therapies is $13.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 587.05% from its latest reported closing price of $1.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in OS Therapies. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 72.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSTX is 0.04%, an increase of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 54.41% to 659K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CM Management holds 375K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares , representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSTX by 38.31% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 53K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ingalls & Snyder holds 37K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 33K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing a decrease of 31.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSTX by 9.35% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.