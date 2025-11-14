D. Boral Capital Maintains Omeros (OMER) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Omeros (NasdaqGM:OMER) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 335.79% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Omeros is $34.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 335.79% from its latest reported closing price of $7.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Omeros is 122MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omeros. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMER is 0.02%, an increase of 9.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.06% to 36,024K shares. The put/call ratio of OMER is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ingalls & Snyder holds 4,107K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,983K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 29.88% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 1,812K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,523K shares , representing an increase of 15.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 64.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,733K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,535K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares , representing an increase of 10.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 25.95% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,499K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company.

