D. Boral Capital Maintains NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:NRXP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,136.62% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for NRx Pharmaceuticals is $36.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 1,136.62% from its latest reported closing price of $2.99 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NRx Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRx Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 20.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRXP is 0.27%, an increase of 15.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.29% to 3,293K shares. The put/call ratio of NRXP is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anson Funds Management holds 1,605K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares , representing an increase of 26.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRXP by 71.27% over the last quarter.

PSIL - AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds 264K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares , representing a decrease of 8.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRXP by 22.71% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 264K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares , representing a decrease of 8.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRXP by 42.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 252K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 186K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing an increase of 26.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRXP by 93.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.