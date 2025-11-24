D. Boral Capital Maintains NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of NeuroSense Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:NRSN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 966.36% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for NeuroSense Therapeutics is $11.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 966.36% from its latest reported closing price of $1.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NeuroSense Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeuroSense Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 31.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRSN is 0.00%, an increase of 87.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.18% to 278K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Squarepoint Ops holds 95K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 47.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRSN by 22.08% over the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 40K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 21K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 21K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

