D. Boral Capital Maintains Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Nano-X Imaging (NasdaqGM:NNOX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.81% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nano-X Imaging is $7.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 127.81% from its latest reported closing price of $3.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nano-X Imaging is 366MM, an increase of 2,980.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nano-X Imaging. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNOX is 0.02%, an increase of 4.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.82% to 16,423K shares. The put/call ratio of NNOX is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,593K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,470K shares , representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 13.23% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,087K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 794K shares , representing an increase of 26.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 83.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 787K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares , representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 66.39% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 646K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares , representing an increase of 12.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 2.17% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 532K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares , representing a decrease of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 86.35% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.