D. Boral Capital Maintains MicroVision (MVIS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of MicroVision (NasdaqGM:MVIS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 178.41% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for MicroVision is $2.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 178.41% from its latest reported closing price of $0.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MicroVision is 20,609MM, an increase of 782,025.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in MicroVision. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVIS is 0.03%, an increase of 1.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 97,197K shares. The put/call ratio of MVIS is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 7,808K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,785K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,410K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,995K shares , representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 5.86% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 6,063K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,518K shares , representing an increase of 8.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 1.98% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,002K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,909K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 25.22% over the last quarter.

