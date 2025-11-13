D. Boral Capital Maintains Medicus Pharma (MDCX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Medicus Pharma (NasdaqCM:MDCX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 916.96% Upside

As of November 10, 2025, the average one-year price target for Medicus Pharma is $22.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 916.96% from its latest reported closing price of $2.24 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medicus Pharma. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDCX is 0.03%, an increase of 72.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.48% to 2,032K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Interchange Capital Partners holds 1,587K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Advisor Group holds 152K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDCX by 26.62% over the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 53K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 41K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

BRYN MAWR TRUST holds 26K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

