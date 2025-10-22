D. Boral Capital Maintains Medicus Pharma (MDCX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Medicus Pharma (NasdaqCM:MDCX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 735.83% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Medicus Pharma is $20.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 735.83% from its latest reported closing price of $2.40 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medicus Pharma. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 154.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDCX is 0.05%, an increase of 80.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.96% to 2,070K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Interchange Capital Partners holds 1,587K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,662K shares , representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDCX by 36.71% over the last quarter.

Private Advisor Group holds 146K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing an increase of 61.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDCX by 84.12% over the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 53K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

Seacrest Wealth Management holds 47K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 41K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

