D. Boral Capital Maintains MediciNova (MNOV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of MediciNova (NasdaqGM:MNOV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 357.69% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for MediciNova is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 357.69% from its latest reported closing price of $1.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MediciNova is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in MediciNova. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 10.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNOV is 0.01%, an increase of 18.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.42% to 5,356K shares. The put/call ratio of MNOV is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Essex Woodlands Management holds 1,106K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 671K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares , representing an increase of 9.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNOV by 10.99% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 594K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNOV by 60.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 530K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNOV by 53.16% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 269K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNOV by 9.74% over the last quarter.

