D. Boral Capital Maintains Kairos Pharma (KAPA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Kairos Pharma (NYSEAM:KAPA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 585.48% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kairos Pharma is $8.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 585.48% from its latest reported closing price of $1.24 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kairos Pharma. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 44.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAPA is 0.00%, an increase of 75.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 84.77% to 241K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XTX Topco holds 63K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

Aptus Capital Advisors holds 44K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SevenBridge Financial Group holds 44K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAPA by 61.78% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

