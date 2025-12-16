D. Boral Capital Maintains ImmunityBio (IBRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of ImmunityBio (NasdaqGS:IBRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 381.67% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ImmunityBio is $10.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 381.67% from its latest reported closing price of $2.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ImmunityBio is 3,501MM, an increase of 4,140.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in ImmunityBio. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBRX is 0.04%, an increase of 15.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.91% to 155,820K shares. The put/call ratio of IBRX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 12,836K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,718K shares , representing an increase of 39.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 19.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,451K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,890K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,777K shares , representing an increase of 16.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Heights Capital Management holds 6,566K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,690K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,049K shares , representing an increase of 28.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 24.46% over the last quarter.

