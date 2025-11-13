D. Boral Capital Maintains ImmunityBio (IBRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of ImmunityBio (NasdaqGS:IBRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 420.20% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for ImmunityBio is $10.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 420.20% from its latest reported closing price of $2.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ImmunityBio is 3,501MM, an increase of 4,140.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in ImmunityBio. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBRX is 0.03%, an increase of 25.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.34% to 151,279K shares. The put/call ratio of IBRX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 8,756K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares , representing an increase of 93.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 1,188.93% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 7,764K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jane Street Group holds 7,718K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares , representing an increase of 98.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 4,008.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,451K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,890K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,777K shares , representing an increase of 16.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 46.27% over the last quarter.

