D. Boral Capital Maintains Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Hoth Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:HOTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 242.86% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hoth Therapeutics is $4.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 242.86% from its latest reported closing price of $1.19 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hoth Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -10.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hoth Therapeutics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOTH is 0.00%, an increase of 1,652.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 288.61% to 1,441K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 244K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 154K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares , representing an increase of 20.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOTH by 16.15% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 143K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Virtu Financial holds 113K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 95K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing an increase of 55.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOTH by 48.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.