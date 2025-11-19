D. Boral Capital Maintains GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of GeoVax Labs (NasdaqCM:GOVX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,375.00% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for GeoVax Labs is $10.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 2,375.00% from its latest reported closing price of $0.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GeoVax Labs is 8MM, an increase of 150.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in GeoVax Labs. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOVX is 0.01%, an increase of 60,620.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 251.86% to 1,943K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sabby Management holds 661K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company.

Armistice Capital holds 534K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 207K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 48.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOVX by 3.71% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 115K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 100K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

