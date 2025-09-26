D. Boral Capital Maintains GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of GeoVax Labs (NasdaqCM:GOVX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,476.09% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for GeoVax Labs is $10.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 1,476.09% from its latest reported closing price of $0.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GeoVax Labs is 8MM, an increase of 36.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in GeoVax Labs. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOVX is 0.00%, an increase of 95.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 52.92% to 552K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 200K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares , representing an increase of 54.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOVX by 68.44% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 115K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 107K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares , representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOVX by 19.75% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 52K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOVX by 26.84% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 42.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOVX by 14.64% over the last quarter.

