D. Boral Capital Maintains FibroBiologics (FBLG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of FibroBiologics (NasdaqCM:FBLG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,490.71% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for FibroBiologics is $8.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2,490.71% from its latest reported closing price of $0.34 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in FibroBiologics. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBLG is 0.01%, an increase of 148.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.39% to 5,868K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 815K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yorkville Advisors Global holds 510K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 446K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares , representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBLG by 27.97% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 408K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 350K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company.

