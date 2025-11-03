D. Boral Capital Maintains Estrella Immunopharma (ESLA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Estrella Immunopharma (NasdaqCM:ESLA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 438.61% Upside

As of October 31, 2025, the average one-year price target for Estrella Immunopharma is $16.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 438.61% from its latest reported closing price of $3.03 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Estrella Immunopharma. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESLA is 0.00%, an increase of 1.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 749K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 274K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 103K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLA by 54.92% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 73K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 43.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLA by 68.16% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 59K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESLA by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 50K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares , representing a decrease of 82.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLA by 59.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.