D. Boral Capital Maintains Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Enlivex Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ENLV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 890.29% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enlivex Therapeutics is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 890.29% from its latest reported closing price of $1.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enlivex Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enlivex Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENLV is 0.00%, an increase of 1.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.07% to 2,568K shares. The put/call ratio of ENLV is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,413K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares , representing a decrease of 26.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 612K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares , representing a decrease of 9.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 168K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 61K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing a decrease of 32.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 31.48% over the last quarter.

Sigma Investment Counselors holds 28K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

