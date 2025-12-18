D. Boral Capital Maintains CorMedix (CRMD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of CorMedix (NasdaqGM:CRMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.65% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for CorMedix is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 62.65% from its latest reported closing price of $11.92 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CorMedix is 1,288MM, an increase of 501.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in CorMedix. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRMD is 0.09%, an increase of 0.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.05% to 49,110K shares. The put/call ratio of CRMD is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,473K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,580K shares , representing an increase of 25.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 14.43% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,324K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,393K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares , representing an increase of 17.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 115.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,810K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,596K shares , representing an increase of 11.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,717K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,714K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 17.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.