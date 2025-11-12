D. Boral Capital Maintains CorMedix (CRMD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of CorMedix (NasdaqGM:CRMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.23% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for CorMedix is $19.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 73.23% from its latest reported closing price of $11.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CorMedix is 1,288MM, an increase of 960.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in CorMedix. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 15.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRMD is 0.10%, an increase of 22.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.61% to 42,492K shares. The put/call ratio of CRMD is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,580K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares , representing an increase of 91.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 1,885.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,393K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares , representing an increase of 17.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 115.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,810K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,596K shares , representing an increase of 11.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,714K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing an increase of 93.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 2,862.06% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,597K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 99.19% over the last quarter.

