D. Boral Capital Maintains Context Therapeutics (CNTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Context Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CNTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 293.29% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Context Therapeutics is $5.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 293.29% from its latest reported closing price of $1.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Context Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Context Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNTX is 0.17%, an increase of 12.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.95% to 70,356K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 14,706K shares representing 16.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 7,477K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,477K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTX by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 7,419K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 7,419K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 7,408K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,368K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTX by 7.72% over the last quarter.

