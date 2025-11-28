D. Boral Capital Maintains CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NasdaqCM:CLGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 436.16% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for CollPlant Biotechnologies is $11.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 436.16% from its latest reported closing price of $2.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CollPlant Biotechnologies is 5,277MM, an increase of 213,112.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in CollPlant Biotechnologies. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLGN is 0.05%, an increase of 60.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.63% to 1,507K shares. The put/call ratio of CLGN is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Villere St Denis J & Co holds 589K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares , representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLGN by 113.24% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Associates holds 507K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 200K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares , representing an increase of 19.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLGN by 133.04% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 119K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLGN by 15.54% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 22K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing a decrease of 89.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLGN by 3.33% over the last quarter.

