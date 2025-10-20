D. Boral Capital Maintains CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NasdaqCM:CLGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 405.60% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CollPlant Biotechnologies is $11.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 405.60% from its latest reported closing price of $2.32 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CollPlant Biotechnologies is 5,277MM, an increase of 219,591.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in CollPlant Biotechnologies. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLGN is 0.03%, an increase of 29.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 45.49% to 1,876K shares. The put/call ratio of CLGN is 1.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Villere St Denis J & Co holds 547K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares , representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLGN by 40.66% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Associates holds 507K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLGN by 47.12% over the last quarter.

Heights Capital Management holds 275K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company.

AMH Equity holds 161K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares , representing an increase of 22.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLGN by 40.90% over the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 159K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.