D. Boral Capital Maintains Clene (CLNN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Clene (NasdaqCM:CLNN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 417.83% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clene is $31.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 417.83% from its latest reported closing price of $6.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clene is 53MM, an increase of 18,344.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clene. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLNN is 0.01%, an increase of 56.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.39% to 637K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Scoggin Management holds 143K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 29.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNN by 35.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 96K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 93K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 59.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNN by 180.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 68K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNN by 40.52% over the last quarter.

Lunt Capital Management holds 51K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 41.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNN by 128.64% over the last quarter.

