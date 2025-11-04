D. Boral Capital Maintains CervoMed (CRVO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of CervoMed (NasdaqCM:CRVO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 186.45% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CervoMed is $20.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 186.45% from its latest reported closing price of $7.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CervoMed is 3MM, a decrease of 56.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in CervoMed. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRVO is 0.01%, an increase of 32.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.07% to 2,307K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 863K shares representing 9.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 256K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 79K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 76K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jane Street Group holds 66K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company.

