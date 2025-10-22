D. Boral Capital Maintains CERo Therapeutics Holdings (CERO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of CERo Therapeutics Holdings (NasdaqCM:CERO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,183.58% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CERo Therapeutics Holdings is $45.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2,183.58% from its latest reported closing price of $2.01 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in CERo Therapeutics Holdings. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 36.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CERO is 0.01%, an increase of 1,638.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 51.53% to 247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Parallel Advisors holds 220K shares representing 18.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arch Venture holds 22K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 3K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 1K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

