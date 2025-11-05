D. Boral Capital Maintains Biomea Fusion (BMEA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Biomea Fusion (NasdaqGS:BMEA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 503.02% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Biomea Fusion is $7.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 503.02% from its latest reported closing price of $1.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Biomea Fusion is 20MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biomea Fusion. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 12.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMEA is 0.03%, an increase of 155.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.42% to 29,421K shares. The put/call ratio of BMEA is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Heights Capital Management holds 3,839K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 3,571K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aisling Capital Management holds 2,049K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares , representing an increase of 61.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 73.83% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 1,744K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares , representing an increase of 86.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 397.00% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,604K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,599K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 49.48% over the last quarter.

