D. Boral Capital Maintains Beyond Air (XAIR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Beyond Air (NasdaqCM:XAIR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 633.56% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Beyond Air is $10.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 633.56% from its latest reported closing price of $1.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Beyond Air is 592MM, an increase of 12,285.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beyond Air. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 150.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XAIR is 0.00%, an increase of 41,340.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5,619.47% to 159K shares. The put/call ratio of XAIR is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wealth Effects holds 34K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company.

Baldwin Brothers holds 15K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

Citigroup holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

PFS Partners holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

MAI Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

