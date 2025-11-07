D. Boral Capital Maintains AVITA Medical (RCEL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of AVITA Medical (NasdaqCM:RCEL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.00% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AVITA Medical is $7.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 125.00% from its latest reported closing price of $3.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AVITA Medical is 59MM, a decrease of 18.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in AVITA Medical. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 8.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCEL is 0.01%, an increase of 13.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.26% to 9,147K shares. The put/call ratio of RCEL is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 827K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 674K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 34.50% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 618K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 620K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 69.34% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 410K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares , representing an increase of 15.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 27.25% over the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 390K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares , representing a decrease of 12.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 47.71% over the last quarter.

