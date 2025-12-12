D. Boral Capital Maintains Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Anixa Biosciences (NasdaqCM:ANIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 185.31% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Anixa Biosciences is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 185.31% from its latest reported closing price of $3.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Anixa Biosciences is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anixa Biosciences. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANIX is 0.01%, an increase of 7.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 5,838K shares. The put/call ratio of ANIX is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 928K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 614K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laird Norton Trust Company holds 597K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares , representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIX by 21.01% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 474K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares , representing a decrease of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIX by 15.03% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 421K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

