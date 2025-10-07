D. Boral Capital Maintains Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Anixa Biosciences (NasdaqCM:ANIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.82% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Anixa Biosciences is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 122.82% from its latest reported closing price of $4.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Anixa Biosciences is 122MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anixa Biosciences. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 9.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANIX is 0.01%, an increase of 11.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.00% to 5,730K shares. The put/call ratio of ANIX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 928K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laird Norton Trust Company holds 617K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIX by 2.25% over the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 614K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 505K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIX by 80.72% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 421K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

