D. Boral Capital Maintains Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Anavex Life Sciences (NasdaqGS:AVXL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 476.86% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Anavex Life Sciences is $22.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 476.86% from its latest reported closing price of $3.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Anavex Life Sciences is 313MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anavex Life Sciences. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 5.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVXL is 0.06%, an increase of 21.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 38,063K shares. The put/call ratio of AVXL is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,594K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,534K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVXL by 1.88% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,078K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,001K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVXL by 12.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,027K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,020K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVXL by 53.16% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,334K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVXL by 2.10% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 1,127K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares , representing a decrease of 38.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVXL by 17.86% over the last quarter.

