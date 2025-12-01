Stocks
D. Boral Capital Maintains American Resources (AREC) Buy Recommendation

December 01, 2025 — 07:05 pm EST

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of American Resources (NasdaqCM:AREC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.88% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Resources is $5.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 97.88% from its latest reported closing price of $2.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Resources is 372MM, an increase of 391,834.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Resources. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 36.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AREC is 0.01%, an increase of 355.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.10% to 9,261K shares. AREC / American Resources Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AREC is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,091K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 824K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 690K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares , representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AREC by 225.74% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 564K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 564K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

