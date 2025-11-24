D. Boral Capital Maintains Aduro Clean Technologies (ADUR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Aduro Clean Technologies (NasdaqCM:ADUR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 220.02% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aduro Clean Technologies is $34.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.54 to a high of $35.91. The average price target represents an increase of 220.02% from its latest reported closing price of $10.90 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aduro Clean Technologies. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADUR is 0.02%, an increase of 4.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 67.56% to 510K shares. The put/call ratio of ADUR is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 119K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 86.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADUR by 845.96% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 71K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing an increase of 17.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADUR by 69.99% over the last quarter.

Murchinson holds 44K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 39K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

Copperleaf Capital holds 36K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 27.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADUR by 95.37% over the last quarter.

