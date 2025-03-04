D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage of Tevogen Bio Holdings (TVGN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2025, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage of Tevogen Bio Holdings (NasdaqGM:TVGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 263.05% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tevogen Bio Holdings is $4.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.24 to a high of $4.41. The average price target represents an increase of 263.05% from its latest reported closing price of $1.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tevogen Bio Holdings. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 25.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVGN is 0.00%, an increase of 65.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 49.54% to 2,986K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 452K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares , representing an increase of 23.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVGN by 251.13% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 226K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares , representing an increase of 8.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVGN by 356.81% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 185K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 94.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVGN by 4,043.47% over the last quarter.

IWO - iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds 151K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVGN by 175.92% over the last quarter.

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 147K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

