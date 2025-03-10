D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage of Pulmonx (LUNG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage of Pulmonx (NasdaqGS:LUNG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.05% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pulmonx is $11.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 65.05% from its latest reported closing price of $7.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pulmonx is 92MM, an increase of 9.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pulmonx. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNG is 0.07%, an increase of 10.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 43,721K shares. The put/call ratio of LUNG is 3.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 5,512K shares representing 13.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,676K shares , representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 16.21% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 3,792K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,873K shares , representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 10.78% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 1,535K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,493K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 13.04% over the last quarter.

FPHAX - Pharmaceuticals Portfolio holds 1,482K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 864K shares , representing an increase of 41.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 102.86% over the last quarter.

Pulmonx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical technology company. The Company is focused on providing planning tools and treatments for obstructive lung disease. Its solutions include Zephyr Valve, Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX Lung Analysis Platform. The Company's solutions offer minimally invasive treatment option for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its solution provides bronchoscopic lung volume reduction without surgery. The Zephyr Valves are indicated for bronchoscopic treatment of adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema in regions of the lung that have little to no collateral ventilation. The Zephyr Valves are placed in the airways to occlude the diseased parts of the lung, allowing trapped air to escape.

