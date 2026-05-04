D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage of Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2026, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage of Prelude Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:PRLD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.84% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Prelude Therapeutics is $6.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 32.84% from its latest reported closing price of $4.74 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Prelude Therapeutics is 8MM, a decrease of 30.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prelude Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 29.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRLD is 0.02%, an increase of 171.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 28,458K shares. The put/call ratio of PRLD is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 10,909K shares representing 16.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 10,124K shares representing 15.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 789K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 789K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares , representing an increase of 80.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLD by 888.56% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 756K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares , representing a decrease of 15.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLD by 75.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.