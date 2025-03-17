D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage of Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage of Plus Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:PSTV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,440.22% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Plus Therapeutics is $10.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 1,440.22% from its latest reported closing price of $0.68 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Plus Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 96.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTV is 0.01%, an increase of 17.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 736K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 561K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 58K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTV by 19.24% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 35K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTV by 5.45% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 15K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Plus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company's drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.