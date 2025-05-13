D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage of NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage of NeuroSense Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:NRSN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 595.45% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for NeuroSense Therapeutics is $7.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 595.45% from its latest reported closing price of $1.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NeuroSense Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeuroSense Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRSN is 0.00%, an increase of 22.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 146.71% to 628K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 254K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 86.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRSN by 527.93% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 65K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hrt Financial holds 64K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 40K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 34K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing a decrease of 24.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRSN by 61.60% over the last quarter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NeuroSense Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on the discovery and development of targeted innovative therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense was founded in 2017 by Alon Ben-Noon, following a chance meeting with Shay Rishoni, an ALS patient. During this meeting, Alon was inspired by Shay, who served as the CEO of a non-profit organization for ALS. Despite Shay not having a physical voice, therefore communicating via eye movement and computer software, the connection was instant. Shay detailed his activities in the ALS field, and described the efforts that are being made to solve the ALS puzzle, leading Alon to team up with world-renowned scientists and colleagues in order to research and develop an effective drug for ALS patients, bringing about the establishment of NeuroSense. To date, the company has commenced with a breakthrough treatment for ALS that will halt, or significantly delay disease progression, as well as developments for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. NeuroSense is focused on creating a combined therapeutic strategy, targeting multiple pertinent mechanisms in these complex diseases. Its research team and advisory board members are multidisciplinary professionals who have many years of experience with drug development and clinical programs, as well as personal connections to neurodegenerative diseases. Their collective expertise and background enable us to move in a fast and efficient manner to achieve its goals. NeuroSense is currently preparing for a phase 2b/3 clinical trial using PrimeC in patients with ALS. NeuroSense is also commencing research into other possible indications for the drug, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Additionally, NeuroSense is studying the mechanisms of action and relevant biomarkers for these diseases.

