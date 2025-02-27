D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage of MultiSensor AI Holdings (MSAI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2025, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage of MultiSensor AI Holdings (NasdaqCM:MSAI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 558.06% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for MultiSensor AI Holdings is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 558.06% from its latest reported closing price of $1.24 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MultiSensor AI Holdings is 41MM, an increase of 434.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in MultiSensor AI Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSAI is 0.34%, an increase of 36.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 15,310K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

325 Capital holds 9,375K shares representing 30.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sanders Morris Harris holds 3,282K shares representing 10.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,376K shares , representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSAI by 20.63% over the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 850K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 710K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSAI by 15.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 180K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares , representing an increase of 28.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSAI by 40.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.