D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage of Medicus Pharma (MDCX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage of Medicus Pharma (NasdaqCM:MDCX) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medicus Pharma. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 75.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Interchange Capital Partners holds 1,457K shares representing 12.43% ownership of the company.

Patriot Investment Management holds 29K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 17K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

