D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage of MediciNova (MNOV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage of MediciNova (NasdaqGM:MNOV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 242.86% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for MediciNova is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 242.86% from its latest reported closing price of $2.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MediciNova is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in MediciNova. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNOV is 0.02%, an increase of 48.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 5,233K shares. The put/call ratio of MNOV is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Essex Woodlands Management holds 1,106K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 608K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 506K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares , representing an increase of 9.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNOV by 22.27% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 448K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 305K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNOV by 38,962.74% over the last quarter.

Medicinova Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MediciNova, Inc. is a publicly-traded biopharmaceutical company founded upon developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs with a primary commercial focus on the U.S. market. MediciNova's current strategy is to focus on MN-166 (ibudilast) for neurological disorders such as progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM), substance dependence (e.g., alcohol use disorder, methamphetamine dependence, opioid dependence) and glioblastoma (GBM), as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by COVID-19, and MN-001 (tipelukast) for fibrotic diseases such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). MediciNova's pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine) and MN-029 (denibulin).

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.