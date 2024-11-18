D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (TASE:LCTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (TASE:LCTX) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lineage Cell Therapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCTX is 0.05%, an increase of 14.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 101,423K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Broadwood Capital holds 41,666K shares representing 22.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 9,920K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company.

Defender Capital, LLC. holds 5,002K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,973K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCTX by 11.26% over the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 5,000K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,700K shares , representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCTX by 29.54% over the last quarter.

Raffles Associates holds 4,508K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,358K shares , representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCTX by 14.44% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.