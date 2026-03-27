D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage of HeartBeam (BEAT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage of HeartBeam (NasdaqCM:BEAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 380.92% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for HeartBeam is $5.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 380.92% from its latest reported closing price of $1.14 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for HeartBeam is 68MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in HeartBeam. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 16.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEAT is 0.00%, an increase of 45.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.56% to 4,564K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 454K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 57.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAT by 36.34% over the last quarter.

Smith, Salley & Associates holds 368K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 306K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares , representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAT by 21.90% over the last quarter.

Ritholtz Wealth Management holds 208K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares , representing an increase of 33.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAT by 104.26% over the last quarter.

Kestra Private Wealth Services holds 175K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAT by 37.81% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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