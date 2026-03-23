D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage of FatPipe (FATN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 23, 2026, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage of FatPipe (NasdaqCM:FATN) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in FatPipe. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FATN is 0.04%, an increase of 4.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 107.32% to 137K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 31K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 25K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 24K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors holds 24K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 14K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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